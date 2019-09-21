Comparison of Altimmune Inc. (ALT) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

We are contrasting Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 3 3.30 N/A -15.41 0.00 Zealand Pharma A/S 20 0.00 N/A 3.00 7.54

Demonstrates Altimmune Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Altimmune Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71% Zealand Pharma A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Altimmune Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Zealand Pharma A/S’s consensus target price is $30, while its potential upside is 20.77%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Altimmune Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors at 9.4% and 9% respectively. Insiders owned 14.29% of Altimmune Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5% Zealand Pharma A/S -1.05% 3.57% 8.69% 53.95% 52.19% 94.92%

For the past year Altimmune Inc. has weaker performance than Zealand Pharma A/S

Summary

Zealand Pharma A/S beats Altimmune Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.