Comparison of Altimmune Inc. (ALT) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 3 3.18 N/A -15.41 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Demonstrates Altimmune Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Altimmune Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71% Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 3.05 beta indicates that Altimmune Inc. is 205.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s 127.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.27 beta.

Liquidity

Altimmune Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.4 while its Quick Ratio is 13.4. On the competitive side is, Viking Therapeutics Inc. which has a 60.8 Current Ratio and a 60.8 Quick Ratio. Viking Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Altimmune Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Altimmune Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 94.71% and its average target price is $14.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Altimmune Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.4% and 65.4%. Insiders held roughly 14.29% of Altimmune Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 11.03% are Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5% Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52%

For the past year Altimmune Inc. has stronger performance than Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats Altimmune Inc.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.