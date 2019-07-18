Comparison of Altimmune Inc. (ALT) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

This is a contrast between Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 3 3.42 N/A -22.68 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 12 84.11 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 highlights Altimmune Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -103.4% -77% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Altimmune Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.7 and 8.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are 11.8 and 11.8 respectively. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Altimmune Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Altimmune Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 60.19% and its consensus target price is $23.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Altimmune Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.8% and 41.6%. Insiders held 2.4% of Altimmune Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.5% are Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. -11.71% -12% -13.44% -28.84% -83.08% 28.16% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. -1.92% -19.8% -27.43% 0% 0% -24.37%

For the past year Altimmune Inc. has 28.16% stronger performance while Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has -24.37% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Altimmune Inc.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.