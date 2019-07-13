Comparison of Altimmune Inc. (ALT) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

This is a contrast between Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 3 3.11 N/A -22.68 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Altimmune Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -103.4% -77% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 3.26 beta indicates that Altimmune Inc. is 226.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. on the other hand, has 2.19 beta which makes it 119.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Altimmune Inc. is 8.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.7. The Current Ratio of rival Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is 24.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 24.9. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Altimmune Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.8% of Altimmune Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 74% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Altimmune Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.4%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. -11.71% -12% -13.44% -28.84% -83.08% 28.16% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -3.79% -4.11% -1.71% -14.81% -67.54% 9.38%

For the past year Altimmune Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Altimmune Inc.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.