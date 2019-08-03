Comparison of Alteryx Inc. (AYX) and Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA)

As Application Software businesses, Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) and Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alteryx Inc. 89 26.28 N/A 0.50 235.55 Telaria Inc. 6 6.87 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Alteryx Inc. and Telaria Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Alteryx Inc. and Telaria Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alteryx Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 6.8% Telaria Inc. 0.00% -11.7% -4.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Alteryx Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor Telaria Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Alteryx Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Telaria Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Alteryx Inc. and Telaria Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alteryx Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Telaria Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Alteryx Inc. has a -14.87% downside potential and an average price target of $110.8. Competitively Telaria Inc. has an average price target of $9, with potential upside of 1.01%. Based on the results given earlier, Telaria Inc. is looking more favorable than Alteryx Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Alteryx Inc. and Telaria Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.9% and 94.4%. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Alteryx Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.8% of Telaria Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alteryx Inc. -2.55% 8.41% 34.32% 66.42% 199.01% 97.65% Telaria Inc. 6.16% 7.71% 12.66% 155.52% 121.92% 196.7%

For the past year Alteryx Inc. was less bullish than Telaria Inc.

Summary

Alteryx Inc. beats Telaria Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. It offers Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. The company serves clients in business and financial services, consumer goods, healthcare, retail, technology, and travel and hospitality industries in approximately 50 countries. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Telaria, Inc. provides online video advertising services for buyers and sellers of video advertisements in the United States. The companyÂ’s technology optimizes performance of video ad campaigns across various screens, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and connected TVs; analyzes video content; detects viewer and system attributes; and leverages its repository of stored and integrated third-party data. It also provides Tremor Video DSP, a customizable user interface that allows buyers to manage the execution of campaigns on a programmatic basis; and Tremor Video SSP, which offers tools to manage supply hierarchies and demand tiers, and real-time reports that allows sellers to monitor bidding activity on their inventory. The company was formerly known as Tremor Video, Inc. and changed its name to Telaria, Inc. in September 2017. Telaria, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.