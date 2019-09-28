Comparison of Alteryx Inc. (AYX) and Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Both Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) and Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alteryx Inc. 129 8.50 45.05M 0.50 235.55 Phunware Inc. 2 0.00 22.17M -0.23 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) and Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alteryx Inc. 34,887,322.85% 15.5% 6.8% Phunware Inc. 1,388,836,684.83% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alteryx Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, Phunware Inc. has 0.3 and 0.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alteryx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Phunware Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Alteryx Inc. and Phunware Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alteryx Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Phunware Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alteryx Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 26.58% and an $134.4 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alteryx Inc. and Phunware Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.9% and 17.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Alteryx Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Phunware Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alteryx Inc. -2.55% 8.41% 34.32% 66.42% 199.01% 97.65% Phunware Inc. -7.57% -40.63% -79.72% -99.05% -83.48% -88.01%

For the past year Alteryx Inc. had bullish trend while Phunware Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Alteryx Inc. beats Phunware Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. It offers Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. The company serves clients in business and financial services, consumer goods, healthcare, retail, technology, and travel and hospitality industries in approximately 50 countries. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.