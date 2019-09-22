Comparison of Alteryx Inc. (AYX) and Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN)

As Application Software businesses, Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) and Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alteryx Inc. 104 24.75 N/A 0.50 235.55 Intellicheck Inc. 4 15.25 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Alteryx Inc. and Intellicheck Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alteryx Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 6.8% Intellicheck Inc. 0.00% -30.9% -27.4%

Liquidity

Alteryx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, Intellicheck Inc. which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 2.9 Quick Ratio. Intellicheck Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alteryx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Alteryx Inc. and Intellicheck Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alteryx Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Intellicheck Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alteryx Inc.’s average target price is $134.4, while its potential upside is 13.94%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.9% of Alteryx Inc. shares and 27.2% of Intellicheck Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Alteryx Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Intellicheck Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alteryx Inc. -2.55% 8.41% 34.32% 66.42% 199.01% 97.65% Intellicheck Inc. -2.55% -3.07% 59.05% 117% 154.03% 150.47%

For the past year Alteryx Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Intellicheck Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Alteryx Inc. beats Intellicheck Inc.

Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. It offers Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. The company serves clients in business and financial services, consumer goods, healthcare, retail, technology, and travel and hospitality industries in approximately 50 countries. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Intellicheck, Inc. develops, integrates, and markets identity systems for mobile and handheld access control and security systems. The company provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as IDvCheck SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; IDvCheck POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; IDvCheck BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; IDvCheck PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It also offers government identification products comprising Defense ID systems to read barcodes, magnetic stripes, radio frequency identification, and optical character recognition codes printed on current forms of identification cards; Law ID, a mobile app for bona fide law enforcement officers that performs real time queries; TWIC ID, an instrumental component to port security; and Visitor Center (IM 3000), a component of Defense ID system. In addition, the company performs consulting work for other companies. It serves government, military, and commercial markets through its sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. Intellicheck, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.