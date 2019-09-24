Comparison of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Since Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.78
|0.00
|Zafgen Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.73
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Zafgen Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Zafgen Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|0.00%
|-56.4%
|-49.9%
|Zafgen Inc.
|0.00%
|-70.6%
|-52.8%
Volatility and Risk
A 1.03 beta indicates that Alterity Therapeutics Limited is 3.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Zafgen Inc. has a -0.48 beta and it is 148.00% less volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s Current Ratio is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. On the competitive side is, Zafgen Inc. which has a 7.8 Current Ratio and a 7.8 Quick Ratio. Zafgen Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alterity Therapeutics Limited.
Analyst Ratings
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Zafgen Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Zafgen Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Competitively Zafgen Inc. has an average target price of $0.78, with potential upside of 6.82%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 3.1% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.14% of Zafgen Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|-9.73%
|-21.09%
|-40.59%
|-28.87%
|-53.26%
|-21.09%
|Zafgen Inc.
|-13.33%
|-22.22%
|-64.45%
|-78.89%
|-91.17%
|-81.62%
For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited was less bearish than Zafgen Inc.
Summary
Alterity Therapeutics Limited beats on 4 of the 7 factors Zafgen Inc.
Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
