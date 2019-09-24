Comparison of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Since Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Zafgen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Zafgen Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.03 beta indicates that Alterity Therapeutics Limited is 3.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Zafgen Inc. has a -0.48 beta and it is 148.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s Current Ratio is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. On the competitive side is, Zafgen Inc. which has a 7.8 Current Ratio and a 7.8 Quick Ratio. Zafgen Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Zafgen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Zafgen Inc. has an average target price of $0.78, with potential upside of 6.82%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.1% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.14% of Zafgen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited was less bearish than Zafgen Inc.

Summary

Alterity Therapeutics Limited beats on 4 of the 7 factors Zafgen Inc.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.