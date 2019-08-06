Comparison of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Demonstrates Alterity Therapeutics Limited and XBiotech Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.03 beta means Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s volatility is 3.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. XBiotech Inc.’s 0.48 beta is the reason why it is 52.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Alterity Therapeutics Limited are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Its competitor XBiotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is 4.6. XBiotech Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Alterity Therapeutics Limited and XBiotech Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, XBiotech Inc.’s average price target is $13, while its potential upside is 88.13%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.1% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 18.9% of XBiotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 20.8% of XBiotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09% XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited had bearish trend while XBiotech Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

XBiotech Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.