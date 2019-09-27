Comparison of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)

This is a contrast between Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 1 0.00 8.62M -0.78 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 18 0.00 5.94M -2.02 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 795,863,724.49% -56.4% -49.9% Synthorx Inc. 33,711,691.26% -87.3% -61.3%

Liquidity

Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s Current Ratio is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. On the competitive side is, Synthorx Inc. which has a 22.2 Current Ratio and a 22.2 Quick Ratio. Synthorx Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.1% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share held by insiders are 18.7%. Competitively, 8.97% are Synthorx Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09% Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited was more bearish than Synthorx Inc.

Summary

Alterity Therapeutics Limited beats Synthorx Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.