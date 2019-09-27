Comparison of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)

This is a contrast between Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|1
|0.00
|8.62M
|-0.78
|0.00
|Synthorx Inc.
|18
|0.00
|5.94M
|-2.02
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|795,863,724.49%
|-56.4%
|-49.9%
|Synthorx Inc.
|33,711,691.26%
|-87.3%
|-61.3%
Liquidity
Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s Current Ratio is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. On the competitive side is, Synthorx Inc. which has a 22.2 Current Ratio and a 22.2 Quick Ratio. Synthorx Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alterity Therapeutics Limited.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 3.1% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share held by insiders are 18.7%. Competitively, 8.97% are Synthorx Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|-9.73%
|-21.09%
|-40.59%
|-28.87%
|-53.26%
|-21.09%
|Synthorx Inc.
|6.59%
|20.44%
|-0.72%
|19.57%
|0%
|-5.06%
For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited was more bearish than Synthorx Inc.
Summary
Alterity Therapeutics Limited beats Synthorx Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.
