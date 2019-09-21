Comparison of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Alterity Therapeutics Limited and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7%

Risk and Volatility

Alterity Therapeutics Limited has a 1.03 beta, while its volatility is 3.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a 2.42 beta which is 142.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alterity Therapeutics Limited is 4.4 while its Current Ratio is 4.4. Meanwhile, PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. PDS Biotechnology Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.1% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares and 28.3% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares. Insiders owned 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares. Competitively, 6.5% are PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited had bearish trend while PDS Biotechnology Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited.