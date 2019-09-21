Comparison of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.78
|0.00
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-11.32
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Alterity Therapeutics Limited and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|0.00%
|-56.4%
|-49.9%
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|0.00%
|-44.6%
|-34.7%
Risk and Volatility
Alterity Therapeutics Limited has a 1.03 beta, while its volatility is 3.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a 2.42 beta which is 142.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Alterity Therapeutics Limited is 4.4 while its Current Ratio is 4.4. Meanwhile, PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. PDS Biotechnology Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 3.1% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares and 28.3% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares. Insiders owned 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares. Competitively, 6.5% are PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|-9.73%
|-21.09%
|-40.59%
|-28.87%
|-53.26%
|-21.09%
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7.97%
|7.62%
|17.22%
|-20.92%
|-65.29%
|1.25%
For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited had bearish trend while PDS Biotechnology Corporation had bullish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited.
