Comparison of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Both Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Nektar Therapeutics 35 4.24 N/A 3.52 8.08

Demonstrates Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Nektar Therapeutics earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 37.6% 29.7%

Volatility and Risk

Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s volatility measures that it’s 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.03 beta. Competitively, Nektar Therapeutics’s beta is 2.63 which is 163.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alterity Therapeutics Limited is 4.4 while its Current Ratio is 4.4. Meanwhile, Nektar Therapeutics has a Current Ratio of 14.9 while its Quick Ratio is 14.8. Nektar Therapeutics is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Nektar Therapeutics.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, Nektar Therapeutics’s consensus target price is $75.25, while its potential upside is 161.65%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.1% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares and 94.8% of Nektar Therapeutics shares. Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share held by insiders are 18.7%. Competitively, 0.6% are Nektar Therapeutics’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09% Nektar Therapeutics -11.39% -20.57% -10.05% -33.97% -44.23% -13.42%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s stock price has bigger decline than Nektar Therapeutics.

Summary

Nektar Therapeutics beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited on 9 of the 9 factors.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.