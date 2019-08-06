Comparison of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Both Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.78
|0.00
|Nektar Therapeutics
|35
|4.24
|N/A
|3.52
|8.08
Demonstrates Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Nektar Therapeutics earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|0.00%
|-56.4%
|-49.9%
|Nektar Therapeutics
|0.00%
|37.6%
|29.7%
Volatility and Risk
Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s volatility measures that it’s 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.03 beta. Competitively, Nektar Therapeutics’s beta is 2.63 which is 163.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Alterity Therapeutics Limited is 4.4 while its Current Ratio is 4.4. Meanwhile, Nektar Therapeutics has a Current Ratio of 14.9 while its Quick Ratio is 14.8. Nektar Therapeutics is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.
Analyst Ratings
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Nektar Therapeutics.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Nektar Therapeutics
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
Meanwhile, Nektar Therapeutics’s consensus target price is $75.25, while its potential upside is 161.65%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 3.1% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares and 94.8% of Nektar Therapeutics shares. Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share held by insiders are 18.7%. Competitively, 0.6% are Nektar Therapeutics’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|-9.73%
|-21.09%
|-40.59%
|-28.87%
|-53.26%
|-21.09%
|Nektar Therapeutics
|-11.39%
|-20.57%
|-10.05%
|-33.97%
|-44.23%
|-13.42%
For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s stock price has bigger decline than Nektar Therapeutics.
Summary
Nektar Therapeutics beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited on 9 of the 9 factors.
Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
