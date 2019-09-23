Comparison of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV)

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -81.90 0.00

Demonstrates Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.1% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 3.72% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% are Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 36.42% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.01% -16.55% -75.65% -84.73% -94.67% -81.86%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s stock price has smaller decline than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.