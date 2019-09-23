Comparison of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV)

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.78
|0.00
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-81.90
|0.00
Demonstrates Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|0.00%
|-56.4%
|-49.9%
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 3.1% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 3.72% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% are Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 36.42% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|-9.73%
|-21.09%
|-40.59%
|-28.87%
|-53.26%
|-21.09%
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-7.01%
|-16.55%
|-75.65%
|-84.73%
|-94.67%
|-81.86%
For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s stock price has smaller decline than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.
