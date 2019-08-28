Comparison of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV)

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Forty Seven Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Forty Seven Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Alterity Therapeutics Limited is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.4. The Current Ratio of rival Forty Seven Inc. is 8.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.1. Forty Seven Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.1% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares and 54.7% of Forty Seven Inc. shares. About 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.6% of Forty Seven Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09% Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited has stronger performance than Forty Seven Inc.

Summary

Alterity Therapeutics Limited beats Forty Seven Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.