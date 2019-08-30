Comparison of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)

This is a contrast between Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 44.46 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -37.7%

Volatility & Risk

Alterity Therapeutics Limited has a 1.03 beta, while its volatility is 3.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.95 which is 195.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.4 and 4.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alterity Therapeutics Limited. Its rival Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.1% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.6% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.66% 1.61% -21.95% -27.97% -64.77% -5.95%

Summary

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.