Comparison of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)

This is a contrast between Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.78
|0.00
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|44.46
|N/A
|-0.64
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|0.00%
|-56.4%
|-49.9%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-46.9%
|-37.7%
Volatility & Risk
Alterity Therapeutics Limited has a 1.03 beta, while its volatility is 3.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.95 which is 195.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
4.4 and 4.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alterity Therapeutics Limited. Its rival Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 3.1% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.6% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|-9.73%
|-21.09%
|-40.59%
|-28.87%
|-53.26%
|-21.09%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3.66%
|1.61%
|-21.95%
|-27.97%
|-64.77%
|-5.95%
For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Alterity Therapeutics Limited
Summary
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Alterity Therapeutics Limited.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.
