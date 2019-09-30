Comparison of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

As Biotechnology businesses, Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 1 0.00 8.62M -0.78 0.00 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 5.94M -1.42 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alterity Therapeutics Limited and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Alterity Therapeutics Limited and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 783,209,158.64% -56.4% -49.9% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 62,724,392.82% -53.2% -48.5%

Liquidity

Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.1% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares and 21.3% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares. Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share owned by insiders are 18.7%. Competitively, 61.71% are BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -1.19% -4.52% 3.96% 96.53% 13.49% 179.02%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited had bearish trend while BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited on 5 of the 9 factors.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.