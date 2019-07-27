Comparison of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 5 25.11 N/A -1.61 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Aptinyx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Aptinyx Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -35.7%

Liquidity

Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aptinyx Inc. are 26 and 26 respectively. Aptinyx Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Aptinyx Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Aptinyx Inc. is $12, which is potential 221.72% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.6% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.8% of Aptinyx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.8% of Aptinyx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -4.79% -14.05% -1.24% -10.67% -20.5% 24.22% Aptinyx Inc. -2.61% -5.09% -33.03% -85.59% 0% -77.45%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited has 24.22% stronger performance while Aptinyx Inc. has -77.45% weaker performance.

Summary

Aptinyx Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.