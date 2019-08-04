Comparison of Altaba Inc. (AABA) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Since Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altaba Inc. 70 109.21 N/A -15.90 0.00 Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 14 8.50 N/A 0.24 60.42

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Altaba Inc. and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altaba Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Altaba Inc. and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altaba Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00

$78 is Altaba Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 11.49%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Altaba Inc. and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust are owned by institutional investors at 73.03% and 62.13% respectively. Altaba Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.22%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altaba Inc. -0.9% -0.17% -8.32% 3.57% -2.68% 21.59% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.14% 0.28% -0.21% 4.73% 0.07% 10.62%

For the past year Altaba Inc. has stronger performance than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust

Summary

Altaba Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.