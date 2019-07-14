Comparison of Altaba Inc. (AABA) and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altaba Inc. 69 108.91 N/A -15.90 0.00 Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.29 N/A 0.54 26.22

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Altaba Inc. and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altaba Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Altaba Inc. and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altaba Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Altaba Inc.’s consensus price target is $78, while its potential upside is 11.80%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 73.03% of Altaba Inc. shares and 15.51% of Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares. Insiders owned 5.22% of Altaba Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altaba Inc. -1.86% -4.1% 3.26% 16.96% -7.06% 23.09% Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund -0.21% 1.5% 6.28% 11.28% 5.18% 12.07%

For the past year Altaba Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Altaba Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income which are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes and are rated Baa, BBB or higher with an average maturity of 20.17 years. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) California Municipal Bond Index and the S&P National Municipal Bond Index. It was formerly known as Nuveen California AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 21, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.