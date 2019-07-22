Comparison of Altaba Inc. (AABA) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP)

Both Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altaba Inc. 69 109.68 N/A -15.90 0.00 Northern Trust Corporation 26 3.33 N/A 6.55 3.91

Table 1 demonstrates Altaba Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altaba Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Altaba Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altaba Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Northern Trust Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Altaba Inc. is $78, with potential upside of 11.02%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 73.03% of Altaba Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.92% of Northern Trust Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Altaba Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.22%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altaba Inc. -1.86% -4.1% 3.26% 16.96% -7.06% 23.09% Northern Trust Corporation 0.27% -0.35% -1.69% 0.71% -2.92% 3.1%

For the past year Altaba Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Northern Trust Corporation.

Summary

Altaba Inc. beats Northern Trust Corporation on 4 of the 6 factors.

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including global custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment provides services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately-held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active, passive, and engineered equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay services and other risk management services. Northern Trust Corporation was founded in 1889 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.