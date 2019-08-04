Comparison of Altaba Inc. (AABA) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

We will be comparing the differences between Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altaba Inc. 70 109.21 N/A -15.90 0.00 Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 14 14.32 N/A 0.84 18.27

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Altaba Inc. and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altaba Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Altaba Inc. and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altaba Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Altaba Inc. has an average price target of $78, and a 11.49% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 73.03% of Altaba Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 25.17% of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 5.22% of Altaba Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altaba Inc. -0.9% -0.17% -8.32% 3.57% -2.68% 21.59% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 3.08% 5.05% 5.84% 12.9% 14.93% 21.64%

For the past year Altaba Inc. was less bullish than Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.