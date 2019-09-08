Comparison of Altaba Inc. (AABA) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR)

Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altaba Inc. 71 163.78 N/A -15.90 0.00 Evercore Inc. 87 1.49 N/A 8.17 10.58

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Altaba Inc. and Evercore Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altaba Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Evercore Inc. 0.00% 53.6% 20.7%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Altaba Inc. and Evercore Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altaba Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Evercore Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Altaba Inc.’s average target price is $78, while its potential upside is 11.29%. On the other hand, Evercore Inc.’s potential upside is 13.40% and its average target price is $89. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Evercore Inc. seems more appealing than Altaba Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 73.03% of Altaba Inc. shares and 94.7% of Evercore Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 5.22% of Altaba Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 3.6% are Evercore Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altaba Inc. -0.9% -0.17% -8.32% 3.57% -2.68% 21.59% Evercore Inc. -4.37% -2.9% -8.87% -4.75% -22.19% 20.7%

For the past year Altaba Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Evercore Inc.

Summary

Evercore Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Altaba Inc.

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.