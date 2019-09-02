Comparison of Altaba Inc. (AABA) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX)

As Asset Management businesses, Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altaba Inc. 71 162.73 N/A -15.90 0.00 Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 12 16.17 N/A 0.61 19.84

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Altaba Inc. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Altaba Inc. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altaba Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Altaba Inc. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altaba Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Altaba Inc. has a 12.25% upside potential and an average target price of $78.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Altaba Inc. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund are owned by institutional investors at 73.03% and 29.86% respectively. About 5.22% of Altaba Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altaba Inc. -0.9% -0.17% -8.32% 3.57% -2.68% 21.59% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund -0.16% 1.59% 1.42% 7.9% 8.67% 10.55%

For the past year Altaba Inc. has stronger performance than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Altaba Inc. beats Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund.

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.