Comparison of Altaba Inc. (AABA) and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV)

We are contrasting Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altaba Inc. 70 109.21 N/A -15.90 0.00 Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 13 10.36 N/A 0.52 24.05

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Altaba Inc. and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altaba Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Altaba Inc. and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altaba Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Altaba Inc.’s average price target is $78, while its potential upside is 11.49%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Altaba Inc. and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.03% and 42.45%. Altaba Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.22%. Competitively, 0.04% are Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altaba Inc. -0.9% -0.17% -8.32% 3.57% -2.68% 21.59% Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund -0.24% -0.08% -1.56% 2.77% 0.16% 5.7%

For the past year Altaba Inc. has stronger performance than Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Summary

Altaba Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund.

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.