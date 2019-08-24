Comparison of Altaba Inc. (AABA) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altaba Inc. 71 162.75 N/A -15.90 0.00 Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 3 9.36 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 highlights Altaba Inc. and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altaba Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Altaba Inc. and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altaba Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 12.20% for Altaba Inc. with consensus target price of $78.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Altaba Inc. and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.03% and 29.96%. 5.22% are Altaba Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.71% are Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altaba Inc. -0.9% -0.17% -8.32% 3.57% -2.68% 21.59% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 1.11% 2.25% 0.63% 7.07% 1.92% 14.8%

For the past year Altaba Inc. was more bullish than Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Altaba Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.