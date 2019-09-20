Comparison of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 5 136.37 N/A -2.95 0.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 596.13 N/A -1.79 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.3 and a Quick Ratio of 7.3. Competitively, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 8.3 and has 8.3 Quick Ratio. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 46.5% and 12.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27%

For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has weaker performance than Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Summary

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.