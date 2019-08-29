Comparison of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 137.69 N/A -2.95 0.00 Personalis Inc. 21 11.14 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Personalis Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Personalis Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1% Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. are 7.3 and 7.3. Competitively, Personalis Inc. has 0.7 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Personalis Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Personalis Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.5% and 48.6%. Insiders owned 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Personalis Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22% Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14%

For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 15.22% stronger performance while Personalis Inc. has -37.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Personalis Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.