Comparison of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 176.22 N/A -2.95 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1% Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5%

Volatility and Risk

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.85. Competitively, Kura Oncology Inc.’s 150.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.5 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.3. The Current Ratio of rival Kura Oncology Inc. is 13.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.8. Kura Oncology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 46.5% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 70.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Kura Oncology Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22% Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18%

For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has weaker performance than Kura Oncology Inc.

Summary

Kura Oncology Inc. beats Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.