Comparison of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 200.00 N/A -2.63 0.00 Geron Corporation 1 310.47 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Geron Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Geron Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -49.4% -43.4% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Volatility and Risk

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s current beta is 2.02 and it happens to be 102.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Geron Corporation’s 190.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.9 beta.

Liquidity

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. On the competitive side is, Geron Corporation which has a 24.9 Current Ratio and a 24.9 Quick Ratio. Geron Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Geron Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Geron Corporation’s consensus target price is $3.5, while its potential upside is 161.19%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.6% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares and 32.5% of Geron Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.48% of Geron Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -8.14% -22.28% 4.58% 21.72% -26.79% 58.76% Geron Corporation 2.29% -3.76% 24.31% 8.48% -48.41% 79%

For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has weaker performance than Geron Corporation

Summary

Geron Corporation beats Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.