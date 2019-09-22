Comparison of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 5 142.60 N/A -2.95 0.00 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Demonstrates Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8%

Risk & Volatility

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.85 beta. Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.84 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.3. The Current Ratio of rival Calithera Biosciences Inc. is 6.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.8. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 46.5% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 61.2% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74%

For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. was more bullish than Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. beats Calithera Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.