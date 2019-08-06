Comparison of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)

We are contrasting Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 181.90 N/A -2.95 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.50 N/A 0.10 39.39

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Volatility & Risk

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has a beta of 1.85 and its 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s 151.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.51 beta.

Liquidity

7.3 and 7.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. Its rival Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 46.5% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares and 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares. About 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02%

For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. was less bullish than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.