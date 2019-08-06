Comparison of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)

We are contrasting Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|6
|181.90
|N/A
|-2.95
|0.00
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|4
|1.50
|N/A
|0.10
|39.39
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-78.2%
|-67.1%
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|0.00%
|2.2%
|1.7%
Volatility & Risk
Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has a beta of 1.85 and its 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s 151.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.51 beta.
Liquidity
7.3 and 7.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. Its rival Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 46.5% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares and 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares. About 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|-6.4%
|0.95%
|-33.7%
|-36.24%
|-42.39%
|15.22%
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|-3.98%
|4.32%
|-8.31%
|30.41%
|-5.28%
|55.02%
For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. was less bullish than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.
Summary
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
