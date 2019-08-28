Comparison of Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) and Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

This is a contrast between Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) and Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Instruments & Supplies and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphatec Holdings Inc. 4 3.27 N/A -1.27 0.00 Sientra Inc. 8 4.59 N/A -3.22 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alphatec Holdings Inc. and Sientra Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alphatec Holdings Inc. and Sientra Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphatec Holdings Inc. 0.00% -209% -32.7% Sientra Inc. 0.00% -119.6% -50.4%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.52 shows that Alphatec Holdings Inc. is 52.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sientra Inc.’s beta is 0.28 which is 72.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Alphatec Holdings Inc. is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival Sientra Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. Alphatec Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sientra Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Alphatec Holdings Inc. and Sientra Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphatec Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Sientra Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 18.83% at a $6.5 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Sientra Inc. is $16.43, which is potential 148.56% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Sientra Inc. looks more robust than Alphatec Holdings Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alphatec Holdings Inc. and Sientra Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.7% and 54.1% respectively. 18.6% are Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 2.4% are Sientra Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alphatec Holdings Inc. 2.17% 0.97% 19.29% 207.19% 74.72% 105.24% Sientra Inc. 6.09% -0.97% -27.55% -44.65% -68.15% -52.01%

For the past year Alphatec Holdings Inc. has 105.24% stronger performance while Sientra Inc. has -52.01% weaker performance.

Summary

Alphatec Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Sientra Inc.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product and procedural portfolio, as well as pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures. The company offers MIS products consisting of Battalion Lateral Spacer System and Squadron Lateral Retractor, XYcor Expandable Spinal Spacer System, Illico Minimally Invasive Surgery System, and BridgePoint Spinous Process Fixation System; and thoracolumbar fixation products, such as Arsenal Degenerative, Arsenal Deformity, Arsenal CBx Cortical Bone Fixation, and Zodiac Degenerative Spinal Fixation systems. It also provides cervical and cervico-thoracic products, including Trestle Luxe Anterior Cervical Plate System, as well as Solanas Posterior Cervico/Thoracic Fixation System and Avalon Occipital Plate; and interbody systems, such as Battalion Universal Spacer System, Novel PEEK and Titanium Spinal Spacers, and Alphatec Solus Locking ALIF Spinal Spacer. In addition, the company offers biologics consisting of AlphaGraft Structural Allograft Spacers, AlphaGraft ProFuse Demineralized Bone Scaffold, Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier, Alphagraft Demineralized Bone Matrix, and Neocore Osteoconductive Matrix. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors and direct sales representatives in the United States. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; and breast tissue expanders. It also provides body contouring products; facial and nasal implants; scar management products under the bioCorneum and Silishield brand names; saline-filled breast implant sizers to identify the correct style and size of implants; and non-breast tissue expanders for expanding tissue and skin surface area for burn care and other reconstructive use. The company was formerly known as Juliet Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Sientra, Inc. in April 2007. Sientra, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.