Comparison of Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) and China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC), both competing one another are Internet Information Providers companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet Inc. 1,135 5.48 N/A 39.87 29.36 China Finance Online Co. Limited 1 0.52 N/A -0.88 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alphabet Inc. and China Finance Online Co. Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Alphabet Inc. and China Finance Online Co. Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 12.3% China Finance Online Co. Limited 0.00% -46.9% -23%

Volatility & Risk

Alphabet Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.04 beta. China Finance Online Co. Limited has a 2.15 beta and it is 115.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Alphabet Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.9. On the competitive side is, China Finance Online Co. Limited which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Alphabet Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to China Finance Online Co. Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Alphabet Inc. and China Finance Online Co. Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet Inc. 0 5 9 2.64 China Finance Online Co. Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$1310.86 is Alphabet Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 15.75%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81.4% of Alphabet Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 10.7% of China Finance Online Co. Limited are owned by institutional investors. 0.16% are Alphabet Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.5% of China Finance Online Co. Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alphabet Inc. 0% -4.54% 3.74% 8.71% 5.8% 12.04% China Finance Online Co. Limited -14.78% -34.23% -8.41% -44% -51.24% 8.89%

For the past year Alphabet Inc. was more bullish than China Finance Online Co. Limited.

Summary

Alphabet Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors China Finance Online Co. Limited.

Alphabet Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality. This segment also offers digital content, enterprise cloud services, and hardware products, as well as other miscellaneous products and services. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo, and X, as well as fiber Internet and Television services. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.