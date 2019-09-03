Comparison of Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) and Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

As Internet Information Providers businesses, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet Inc. 1,159 5.48 N/A 49.54 24.56 Sohu.com Limited 15 0.23 N/A -6.81 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Alphabet Inc. and Sohu.com Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Alphabet Inc. and Sohu.com Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sohu.com Limited 0.00% -21.4% -3.8%

Analyst Recommendations

Alphabet Inc. and Sohu.com Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sohu.com Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Alphabet Inc. has a 17.84% upside potential and a consensus price target of $1400.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Alphabet Inc. and Sohu.com Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.95% and 57.6%. About 0.02% of Alphabet Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 24.33% of Sohu.com Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alphabet Inc. 6.93% 10.81% 4.16% 11.72% -0.25% 17.48% Sohu.com Limited -7.65% -15.11% -39.41% -39.35% -53.91% -30.02%

For the past year Alphabet Inc. has 17.48% stronger performance while Sohu.com Limited has -30.02% weaker performance.

Summary

Alphabet Inc. beats Sohu.com Limited on 8 of the 9 factors.

Alphabet Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of the world. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome, and Google Play, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality. This segment also sells digital contents, apps and cloud offerings, and hardware products. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo, X, and Google Fiber. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Sohu.com Inc. provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs), mobile devices, and tablets in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It operates sohu.com, which provides online news and information; m.sohu.com mobile portal and Sohu News APP, a mobile phone application; tv.sohu.com, which offers online video service; and focus.cn that provides online real estate information. The company also offers paid subscription services, interactive broadcasting services, and sub-licensing of purchased video content to third parties. The companyÂ’s search and search-related business provides Sogou Input Method software to input Chinese characters on PCs and mobile devices; Sogou Web Directory, a Web directory navigation site for PCs and mobile devices; Sogou Search, a proprietary search engine; and Sogou Browser for PCs and mobile devices, as well as offers pay-for-click services and online marketing services for advertisers. In addition, its online game business offers PC games, mobile games, and Web games for game players. Further, the companyÂ’s platform channel business owns and operates various Web properties and software applications, including 17173.com, a game information portal; RaidCall, which provides online music and entertainment services; and the Dolphin Browser, a gateway to a host of user activities on mobile devices. Additionally, it provides Internet value-added services; and cinema advertising services. The company was formerly known as Internet Technologies China Incorporated and changed its name to Sohu.com Inc. in September 1999. Sohu.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.