Comparison of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|79
|85.20
|N/A
|-7.88
|0.00
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-53.9%
|-45.5%
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|2
|7
|2.78
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 51.72% at a $121.1 average price target.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 89.2% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. shares. About 0.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1.45%
|7.75%
|-6.55%
|-5.03%
|-19.85%
|6.42%
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|-2.37%
|-4.63%
|-11.97%
|-21.97%
|0%
|-6.36%
For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.42% stronger performance while Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has -6.36% weaker performance.
Summary
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
