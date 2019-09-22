Comparison of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 95.14 N/A -7.88 0.00 Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 99809.45 N/A -1.16 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5% Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4%

Risk and Volatility

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 144.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.44 beta. From a competition point of view, Edesa Biotech Inc. has a 2.27 beta which is 127.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.1. The Current Ratio of rival Edesa Biotech Inc. is 9.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 9. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Edesa Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 6 2.75 Edesa Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 36.29% upside potential and an average target price of $117.89.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89.2% and 25.9%. 0.5% are Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.45% 7.75% -6.55% -5.03% -19.85% 6.42% Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62%

For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Edesa Biotech Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Edesa Biotech Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.