Comparison of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Both Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 82 -0.20 110.23M -7.88 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 5 -0.11 28.04M -1.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chiasma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chiasma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 133,969,372.87% -53.9% -45.5% Chiasma Inc. 540,176,077.37% -88% -58.4%

Volatility & Risk

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.44 and its 144.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Chiasma Inc. has beta of 1.12 which is 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. On the competitive side is, Chiasma Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chiasma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 6 2.75 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 53.70% and an $117.89 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Chiasma Inc. is $11, which is potential 120.44% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Chiasma Inc. is looking more favorable than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.2% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 76.5% of Chiasma Inc. shares. About 0.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.21% of Chiasma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.45% 7.75% -6.55% -5.03% -19.85% 6.42% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Chiasma Inc.

Summary

Chiasma Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.