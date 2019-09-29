Comparison of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 83 -0.22 110.23M -7.88 0.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 2.63M -4.59 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 133,563,552.65% -53.9% -45.5% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 94,993,859.71% -224.9% -126.4%

Risk & Volatility

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.44 beta indicates that its volatility is 144.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s 80.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.8 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.1 while its Current Ratio is 9.3. Meanwhile, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 6 2.75 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 45.36% and an $117.89 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is $3.5, which is potential 13.64% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Capricor Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.2% and 5.1% respectively. Insiders owned 0.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.45% 7.75% -6.55% -5.03% -19.85% 6.42% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32%

For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.