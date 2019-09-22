Comparison of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 95.14 N/A -7.88 0.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 380.40 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.3 and 9.1 respectively. Its competitor AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is 7.2. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 6 2.75 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $117.89, and a 36.29% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.2% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 57.7% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares. 0.5% are Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.45% 7.75% -6.55% -5.03% -19.85% 6.42% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9%

For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Summary

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. beats Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.