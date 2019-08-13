Comparison of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) and Pershing Gold Corporation (NASDAQ:PGLC)

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) and Pershing Gold Corporation (NASDAQ:PGLC), both competing one another are Gold companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Almaden Minerals Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Pershing Gold Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Demonstrates Almaden Minerals Ltd. and Pershing Gold Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Almaden Minerals Ltd. and Pershing Gold Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Almaden Minerals Ltd. 0.00% -5% -4.8% Pershing Gold Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.9% of Almaden Minerals Ltd. shares and 21.46% of Pershing Gold Corporation shares. Insiders held 7.2% of Almaden Minerals Ltd. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 34.49% of Pershing Gold Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Almaden Minerals Ltd. -7.4% 21.58% 44.62% -2.63% 11.24% 8.46% Pershing Gold Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Almaden Minerals Ltd. beats Pershing Gold Corporation on 4 of the 6 factors.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property includes the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Pershing Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold and precious metals primarily in Nevada. It focuses on the exploration of Relief Canyon properties covering an area of approximately 25,000 acres in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada. The Relief Canyon properties comprise approximately 948 owned unpatented mining claims, 120 owned millsite claims, 172 leased unpatented mining claims, and 2,235 acres of leased and 2,770 acres of subleased private lands. The company was formerly known as Sagebrush Gold Ltd. and changed its name to Pershing Gold Corporation in February 2012. Pershing Gold Corporation is based in Lakewood, Colorado.