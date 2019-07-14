Comparison of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) and Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

We are contrasting Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) and Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Gold companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Almaden Minerals Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Gold Resource Corporation 4 1.90 N/A 0.08 40.25

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Almaden Minerals Ltd. 0.00% -5% -4.8% Gold Resource Corporation 0.00% 3.7% 3%

Risk & Volatility

Almaden Minerals Ltd. is 167.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of -0.67. From a competition point of view, Gold Resource Corporation has a 0.83 beta which is 17.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Almaden Minerals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 4.9 and a Quick Ratio of 4.9. Competitively, Gold Resource Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gold Resource Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.9% of Almaden Minerals Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 40.7% of Gold Resource Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 7.2%. Competitively, 1.5% are Gold Resource Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Almaden Minerals Ltd. 2.47% -12.6% -28.89% -2.87% -34.73% -25.67% Gold Resource Corporation -5.01% -18.27% -27.96% -21.46% -40.37% -19.5%

For the past year Almaden Minerals Ltd. was more bearish than Gold Resource Corporation.

Summary

Gold Resource Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Almaden Minerals Ltd.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property includes the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.