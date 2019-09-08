Comparison of Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) and Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Since Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) and Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) are part of the Mortgage Investment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ally Financial Inc. 30 2.05 N/A 3.91 8.42 Hilltop Holdings Inc. 21 1.45 N/A 1.44 15.77

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ally Financial Inc. and Hilltop Holdings Inc. Hilltop Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Ally Financial Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Ally Financial Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Hilltop Holdings Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ally Financial Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 0.7% Hilltop Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

Ally Financial Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.3 beta. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s 12.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.88 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ally Financial Inc. and Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ally Financial Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Hilltop Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Ally Financial Inc.’s upside potential is 1.32% at a $33 consensus price target. On the other hand, Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 9.43% and its consensus price target is $26. Based on the data delivered earlier, Hilltop Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Ally Financial Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Ally Financial Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 63.6% of Hilltop Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Ally Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.7% are Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ally Financial Inc. -3.46% 4.94% 10.7% 22.98% 20.24% 45.23% Hilltop Holdings Inc. 0.8% 6.23% 9.67% 22.26% 8.67% 27.2%

For the past year Ally Financial Inc. has stronger performance than Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Summary

Ally Financial Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Ally Financial Inc., a diversified financial services company, provides a range of financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States. It offers dealer financial services, including automotive finance and insurance products, mortgage finance, and corporate finance. The company also provides automotive finance services for consumers and automotive dealers, such as inventory financing and leasing for new and used vehicles; term loans, including real estate, automotive fleet financing, and transportation and equipment financing; and vehicle remarketing services, as well as vehicle service contracts (VCSs) and guaranteed asset protection (GAP) waiver products. In addition, it offers retail automotive financing for new and used vehicles, and leasing for new vehicles; consumer finance protection and insurance products, such as VSCs, vehicle maintenance contracts (VMCs), and GAP products; and commercial insurance products. Further, the company, through its subsidiary, Ally Bank provides savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, interest-bearing checking accounts, trust accounts, and individual retirement accounts; and online and mobile banking, electronic bill pay, remote deposit, and electronic funds transfer. It also engages in the management of held-for-investment mortgage loan portfolio that includes the execution of bulk purchases of jumbo and low-to-moderate income mortgage loans originated by third parties. The company was formerly known as GMAC Inc. and changed its name to Ally Financial Inc. in May 2010. Ally Financial Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. provides business and consumer banking services in Texas, California, Florida, Ohio, Washington, Arizona, Maryland, North Carolina, and other states. Its Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, and loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial, industrial, and single family residential mortgage loans. This segment also provides term finance on commercial real estate properties; construction finance; treasury management; and check cards, safe deposit boxes, Internet banking, bill pay, overdraft, and automated teller machine services. In addition, it offers wealth and investment management services, including estate planning, management and administration, investment portfolio management, employee benefit accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its Broker-Dealer segment advises on public finance; trades and underwrites U.S. government and government agency bonds, corporate and municipal bonds, mortgage-backed, asset and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and structured products; provides asset and liability management advisory, structured asset and liability, commodity hedging advisory, clearing, and securities lending services; and operates as a securities broker. The companyÂ’s Mortgage Origination segment offers fixed rate conventional and adjustable rate mortgages, jumbo loans, and federal housing administration and veteran affairs loans. Its Insurance segment provides personal product line comprising homeowners, dwelling fire, manufactured home, flood, and vacant policies; and commercial lines that include commercial multi-peril, builders risk, builders risk renovation, sports liability, and inland marine policies. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.