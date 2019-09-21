Comparison of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) and Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Both Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) and Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 10 1.04 N/A 0.18 58.86 Everbridge Inc. 81 14.16 N/A -1.64 0.00

In table 1 we can see Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. and Everbridge Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) and Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 0.00% 28.6% 9.7% Everbridge Inc. 0.00% -60.3% -16.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Everbridge Inc. is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.4. Everbridge Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. and Everbridge Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Everbridge Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 28.44% and an $14 average price target. Competitively Everbridge Inc. has an average price target of $92.67, with potential upside of 32.35%. The data provided earlier shows that Everbridge Inc. appears more favorable than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.38% of Everbridge Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.3%. Comparatively, 0.9% are Everbridge Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. -4.63% -11.66% 6.08% -11.89% -14.74% 6.85% Everbridge Inc. 2.76% 13.55% 40.31% 68.48% 125.13% 80.23%

For the past year Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Everbridge Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. provides information technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions. The companyÂ’s Clinical and Financial Solutions segment provides integrated clinical software applications and financial and information solutions, which primarily include EHR-related, and financial and practice management software solutions, as well as related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, revenue cycle management, training, and electronic claims administration services. Its Population Health segment offers health management and coordinated care solutions that enable hospitals, health systems, accountable care organizations, and other care facilities to connect, transition, analyze, and coordinate care across the entire care community. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments, health systems, health plans, life-sciences companies, retail clinics, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, and employer wellness clinics, as well as post-acute organizations, such as home health and hospice agencies. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Everbridge, Inc., a software company, provides critical communications and enterprise safety applications that enable customers to automate and accelerate the process of keeping people safe and businesses running during critical events. Its SaaS-based platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The companyÂ’s critical event management platform comprises a set of software applications that address various tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center, Crisis Commander, Community Engagement, and Secure Messaging. In addition, it offers customer support services. Everbridge, Inc. serves enterprises, small businesses, and non-profit organizations in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, higher education, and professional services sectors in the United States, Sweden, the United Kingdom, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as 3n Global, Inc. and changed its name to Everbridge, Inc. in April 2009. Everbridge, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.