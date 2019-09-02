Comparison of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) and Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)

Both Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) and Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 10 0.85 N/A 0.18 58.86 Borqs Technologies Inc. 3 0.32 N/A 0.03 80.65

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Borqs Technologies Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. and Borqs Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 0.00% 28.6% 9.7% Borqs Technologies Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.3 beta indicates that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. is 30.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Borqs Technologies Inc. has a 1.51 beta and it is 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Borqs Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Borqs Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. and Borqs Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Borqs Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s upside potential is 48.68% at a $13.5 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. and Borqs Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 34%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.3%. Competitively, 35.38% are Borqs Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. -4.63% -11.66% 6.08% -11.89% -14.74% 6.85% Borqs Technologies Inc. -16.66% -21.39% -45.05% 18.48% -68.15% -21.88%

For the past year Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. had bullish trend while Borqs Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. beats Borqs Technologies Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. provides information technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions. The companyÂ’s Clinical and Financial Solutions segment provides integrated clinical software applications and financial and information solutions, which primarily include EHR-related, and financial and practice management software solutions, as well as related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, revenue cycle management, training, and electronic claims administration services. Its Population Health segment offers health management and coordinated care solutions that enable hospitals, health systems, accountable care organizations, and other care facilities to connect, transition, analyze, and coordinate care across the entire care community. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments, health systems, health plans, life-sciences companies, retail clinics, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, and employer wellness clinics, as well as post-acute organizations, such as home health and hospice agencies. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through BORQS Beijing Ltd., engages in the development of software services and products for Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It offers its Android platform software products for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. The company is based in Beijing, China. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Borqs Hong Kong Limited.