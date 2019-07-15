Comparison of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) and Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

This is a contrast between Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) and Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 11 1.09 N/A 0.18 58.74 Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 60 5.55 N/A 0.43 136.74

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Alarm.com Holdings Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Alarm.com Holdings Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. and Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 0.00% 28.6% 9.7% Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.3% 3.4%

Volatility and Risk

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s current beta is 1.26 and it happens to be 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.46 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Alarm.com Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. and Alarm.com Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 1 2 2 2.40 Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

The upside potential is 1.67% for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. with consensus price target of $11.6. Competitively Alarm.com Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $68.67, with potential upside of 35.98%. The information presented earlier suggests that Alarm.com Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.7% of Alarm.com Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.1% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.1% of Alarm.com Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. -0.39% 6.2% -13.69% -2.28% -17.76% 6.64% Alarm.com Holdings Inc. -16.07% -15.08% -9.81% 23.52% 45.43% 12.57%

For the past year Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. was less bullish than Alarm.com Holdings Inc.

Summary

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. beats on 11 of the 12 factors Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. provides information technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions. The companyÂ’s Clinical and Financial Solutions segment provides integrated clinical software applications and financial and information solutions, which primarily include EHR-related, and financial and practice management software solutions, as well as related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, revenue cycle management, training, and electronic claims administration services. Its Population Health segment offers health management and coordinated care solutions that enable hospitals, health systems, accountable care organizations, and other care facilities to connect, transition, analyze, and coordinate care across the entire care community. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments, health systems, health plans, life-sciences companies, retail clinics, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, and employer wellness clinics, as well as post-acute organizations, such as home health and hospice agencies. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for the smart homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions, including smart thermostat schedules, responsive savings, precision comfort, geo-services, demand response programs, and energy usage and environmental monitoring solutions. In addition, the company provides service provider solutions, including a permission-based online portal that offers account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; installation and support tools; business management services; and sales, marketing, and training services. It serves residential and business subscribers. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.