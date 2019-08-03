Comparison of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00

Demonstrates Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is 17.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 17.5. The Current Ratio of rival Sophiris Bio Inc. is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $45, and a 52.39% upside potential. Meanwhile, Sophiris Bio Inc.’s consensus target price is $4.83, while its potential upside is 394.07%. The data provided earlier shows that Sophiris Bio Inc. appears more favorable than Allogene Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 51.4% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares and 7.7% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares. 3.3% are Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 8.32% 9.39% 5.19% 2.31% 0% 15.11% Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28%

For the past year Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Summary

Sophiris Bio Inc. beats Allogene Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.