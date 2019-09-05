Comparison of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)

As Biotechnology companies, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 103.35 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is 17.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 17.5. The Current Ratio of rival Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.5. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is $42.33, with potential upside of 50.86%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 51.4% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares and 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.3% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 5.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 8.32% 9.39% 5.19% 2.31% 0% 15.11% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22%

For the past year Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Summary

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.