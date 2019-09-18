Comparison of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|28
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.05
|0.00
|ContraFect Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and ContraFect Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and ContraFect Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ContraFect Corporation
|0.00%
|-184.4%
|-19.9%
Liquidity
Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.5 and a Quick Ratio of 17.5. Competitively, ContraFect Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and has 4.2 Quick Ratio. Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ContraFect Corporation.
Analyst Ratings
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and ContraFect Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|ContraFect Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average price target of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is $43.5, with potential upside of 32.86%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and ContraFect Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.4% and 37.6%. Insiders held roughly 3.3% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, ContraFect Corporation has 7.63% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|8.32%
|9.39%
|5.19%
|2.31%
|0%
|15.11%
|ContraFect Corporation
|-2.58%
|-14.19%
|-26.36%
|-11.12%
|-77.12%
|-70.84%
For the past year Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has 15.11% stronger performance while ContraFect Corporation has -70.84% weaker performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats ContraFect Corporation.
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.
