Comparison of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00 ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and ContraFect Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and ContraFect Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9%

Liquidity

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.5 and a Quick Ratio of 17.5. Competitively, ContraFect Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and has 4.2 Quick Ratio. Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ContraFect Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and ContraFect Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is $43.5, with potential upside of 32.86%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and ContraFect Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.4% and 37.6%. Insiders held roughly 3.3% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, ContraFect Corporation has 7.63% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 8.32% 9.39% 5.19% 2.31% 0% 15.11% ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84%

For the past year Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has 15.11% stronger performance while ContraFect Corporation has -70.84% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats ContraFect Corporation.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.