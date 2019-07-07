Comparison of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Both Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1270.42 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has a 68.04% upside potential and an average target price of $45. Meanwhile, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $15.25, while its potential upside is 136.43%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 52.4% and 0%. About 2% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allogene Therapeutics Inc. -6.18% 10.1% -10.58% -6.73% 0% 6.05% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.96% -1.56% -1.71% 11.68% 1.28% -7.48%

For the past year Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has 6.05% stronger performance while Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -7.48% weaker performance.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.