Comparison of Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI) and RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX)

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) and RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Appliances & Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 2 0.16 N/A -0.21 0.00 RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 4 0.79 N/A -0.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Allied Healthcare Products Inc. and RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 0.00% -13.9% -10.5% RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 0.00% -5.4% -2.5%

Volatility & Risk

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. has a -0.02 beta, while its volatility is 102.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.’s 35.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.35 beta.

Liquidity

Allied Healthcare Products Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.9 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. are 3.5 and 1.3 respectively. RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Allied Healthcare Products Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. and RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 average price target and a 59.24% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. and RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.8% and 74.5%. Insiders owned 62.88% of Allied Healthcare Products Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.2% of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 3.3% -10.56% -6.94% -17.44% -35.86% -11.87% RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 1.43% -0.7% -20.37% -1.39% -7.39% 15.14%

For the past year Allied Healthcare Products Inc. has -11.87% weaker performance while RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. has 15.14% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. beats Allied Healthcare Products Inc.

RTI Surgical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and other surgical implants for use in various surgical procedures worldwide. The company provides natural tissue implants, as well as metal and synthetic implants for the treatment of spinal and other orthopedic disorders. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, including bone, cartilage, tendons, ligaments, fascia lata, pericardium, sclera, cornea, and dermal tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes. The companyÂ’s implants are used in the fields of spine, sports medicine, orthobiologics, bone graft substitutes and general orthopedic, trauma, dental, and surgical specialties. RTI Surgical, Inc. markets its products through its direct distribution force, as well as through a network of independent distributors to hospitals and surgeons. The company was formerly known as RTI Biologics, Inc. and changed its name to RTI Surgical, Inc. in July 2013. RTI Surgical, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.